Police: No evidence of abduction at Towne East Square

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police addressed a Facebook post that went viral in a news briefing.

On Thursday night, a post began circulating on Facebook about an attempted abduction in the parking lot of Towne East Square.

“There was no evidence that an abduction occurred,” said Officer Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department. “The incident was very chaotic. One of our detectives was on scene. We will be providing more information through an official statement later today.”

Police ask that instead of posting on Facebook, contact them about a potential crimes. They will investigate.

“A lot of times we find ourselves chasing or trying to contact citizens that put information through social media,” added Cruz. “They provide inaccurate information, and it creates panic within our community as far as public safety.”

