MAYB Boys Nationals Basketball Tournament full of high-level hoops

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was day two of the MAYB Boys Nationals Basketball Tournament, but the first day that 11th and 12th graders from across the Midwest participated.

This four-day tournament is a great opportunity for Wichita to showcase itself as a premier basketball city in the Midwest, and the Air Capital didn’t disappoint. The Wichita Padres beat a team featuring five-star recruit Bol Bol to start off their day. They, along with several other Kansas teams finished day one undefeated. The tournament wraps up on Sunday.

