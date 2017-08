BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) – A water main is causing a road closure in Bel Aire.

The City of Bel Aire tweeted that a water main break happened on 45th Street by Stucky. They said the water will be shut off on 45th between Hydraulic and Oliver until the break can be repaired.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.