Man who wounded 2 Topeka officers in 1985 denied parole

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A man serving a Kansas prison sentence of 20 years to life for wounding two Topeka police officers with a shotgun in 1985 has been denied parole.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Kansas Prisoner Review Board rejected 75-year-old Ithiel Lawton’s parole. The inmate at the maximum-security Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility will next be eligible for release in August 2019.

Lawton wounded Topeka police officers Pat Reed and Randy Horn with a shotgun as they responded to a reported dispute between Lawton and his father. The shooting led to a five-hour standoff.

Reed required reconstructive surgery to rebuild his left ear. Horn and Reed both left the department soon afterward.

Lawton claimed he heard voices from his television set telling him to protect himself from the officers.