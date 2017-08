5:30AM A few spotty showers are popping up this morning, but they are few and far between and they will taper off and move on quickly. Your live radar is just a click away! ksn.com/weather

5:00AM We are off to an extremely nice start to a fantastic Friday!! First thing you will notice is that the temps are cooler and the air is a lot crisper! Today’s forecast is one that we rarely get in Kansas this time of year so get out and enjoy because rain is on the way tonight!!