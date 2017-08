In the quarterfinals of the NBC World Series, the Derby Twins went up against the Kansas Stars. Derby claimed to an early 3-1 lead, but the stars erupted in the bottom of the fifth inning. They scored 9 in route to an 11-3 victory, advancing to the semifinals.

The Hays Larks won their quarterfinal game against the San Diego Waves by a final of 4-2.

Everett defeated Santa Barbara 6-3 in the other quarterfinal matchup.