Investigators flock to Virginia town, looking for Newton chase suspect

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (KSNW) – William Roberts is believed to be in the area of a Virginia town where investigators are currently searching for him.

Roberts was the suspect involved in a chase Wednesday night that started near Newton around 8:45 p.m. and ended when Roberts abandoned the vehicle he was in at 61st Street and N. Woodlawn in Kechi.

Botetourt County Sheriff Ronnie Sprinkle reports that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday 911 dispatchers received a call that the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Botetourt deputies then responded to the area to assist in the pursuit. Deputies searched for Roberts for several hours and were unable to find him. Shortly before 2:00 p.m. the sheriff’s office received information that Roberts was believed to be at a home on Dagger Springs Road near the Gala, Virginia community.

Multiple deputies, state police officers, and a helicopter along with officers from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries responded to the location and are currently searching the area.

Roberts last known address was in South Hill, Virginia. He is wanted out of Colorado for a felony traffic offense and he will likely face charges regarding the vehicle pursuit near Newton earlier this week.

