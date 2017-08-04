Derby PD cracks down on distracted driving

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Injury accidents in the city of Derby were up 44 percent last year in comparison to years before, enough to call in for reinforcement in Derby.

Derby Police Department is cracking down on distracted drivers. In an effort on Friday morning, an officer in plain clothes stood at the busy intersection of Rock and Tall Tree roads. She watched for indicators of a distracted driver before radioing to a waiting officer down the road.

“We’re making some enforcement efforts for distracted driving because our main goal is to reduce the number of injury accidents in the city of Derby,” Lt. Kevin Jones of Derby Police Department said.

Many people think of texting and driving is the prime form of “distracted driving” but Jones says, it can be much more than that.

“Distractions could be people messing with the radio, that could be a distraction, or like I said, eating, or just messing with anything without having your hands on the steering wheel of the vehicle and not paying attention to the roadway ahead of you,” Jones said.

Jones encourages parents with new drivers on the road to talk to teenagers about distracted driving. He says, if it appears that someone is tapping in more than 10 digits on their phone, enough for a phone call or GPS coordinates, it’s usually a good indicator of a distracted driver.

