Couple kept baby in cage, deputies say

MADISON Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a North Carolina couple kept an infant in a cage for at least 23 hours a day and fed minimal food.

Haley Trantham and Vincent Lee II are each charged with two counts of child abuse.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy said deputies investigating a child neglect complaint found the baby in a “self-made cage” in the upstairs area of the couple’s home. Deputies immediately removed the baby from the cage.

“Detectives investigating the case were able to determine that the infant had been being confined to the cage for 23 hours or more daily and only given minimal amounts food,” Harwood said.

He said the baby received medical treatment. They have not given an exact age on the child, only that the child was under 2.

Both were jailed on $20,000 bond each. Trantham was also charged with possession of marijuana.

