Bourbon Co. deputy shoots truck after suspect drives toward officer

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in custody after a Thursday night chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Bourbon County.

The KBI was asked to assist the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting that happened around 10:45 p.m. in Fort Scott.

A Bourbon County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Fort Scott Lake around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and after a search of the area, the deputy located a red Ford Ranger pickup running a stop sign. The deputy initiated a traffic stop but the driver did not stop.

Officers from the Fort Scott Police Department joined the pursuit. They were able to locate the vehicle again after a pause in the pursuit and followed it down a dead-end road near the intersection of 230 St. and Kansas in rural Fort Scott. When the driver of the Ranger was unable to continue, he struck a Fort Scott Police Department vehicle while attempting to turn around.

Then, the Ranger drove toward a deputy who had parked and was outside of his vehicle. The deputy fired toward the Ranger, causing the vehicle to crash into a ditch.

David Baldwin, 51, of Nevada, Missouri was driving the truck. Baldwin was not hit by gunfire but was treated for minor injuries. He has booked into the Bourbon County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, and felony criminal damage to property, as well as other misdemeanor traffic violations.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

