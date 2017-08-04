AMBER Alert issued for missing child in Kansas City

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Jace Brunt, 2, in Kansas City, Kansas. Authorities are looking for Joshua Brunt, 25, and Jasmine Brunt (Redmon), 24. They were last seen in a white Dodge Charger with damage on the rear end. The vehicle was last seen heading south from 1730 S 35th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a two-year-old boy in Kansas City.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, authorities are looking for Jace Brunt. The child is described as having short hair with a pony tail on top. He was wearing pajama pants and a dark t-shirt or tank top and no shoes.

At around 12:53, Jace was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father. The father allegedly used a firearm while the father’s girlfriend allegedly used mace to forcibly take Bryant.

Because of the violent actions, authorities believe Jace is in imminent danger.

Joshua Brunt and Jasmine Brunt are suspected to have taken Jace.

Joshua is described as a 25-year-old man with muscular build. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a tank top.

Jasmine is described as a 24-year-old woman with long braids in a pony tail and a slender build. She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap tank top and green basketball shorts.

They were last seen in a white Dodge Charger with damage on the rear end. The vehicle was last seen heading south from 1730 S 35th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Please call 911 immediately if you have seen Jace, Joshua, or Jasmine.

Note: The KBI corrected the child’s last name. The story has been updated. 

