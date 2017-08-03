‘The Kansas Reading Roadmap’ aims to ensure students can succeed in school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Educators gathered Thursday to hear more about a new effort aimed at ensuring more low income students can succeed in school.

The Kansas Reading Roadmap works with low income schools, both rural and urban, to increase reading proficiency in the classroom. The focus of Thursday’s conference was to get the educators moving towards the same goal.

Right now fifty schools across the state are taking part in the program.

“What we’re seeing in communities all around the country is, they’re putting a stake in the ground and saying that this is an important issue and we have to tackle some very specific challenges to why so many kids aren’t reading proficiently by the end of 3rd grade,” explained Ron Fairchild, Grade-Level Reading Support Center.

Fairchild said that third grade is an important point for students because that’s where they should transition from learning how to read, to learning to read.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.