‘The Kansas Reading Roadmap’ aims to ensure students can succeed in school

By Published: Updated:
Ron Fairchild with the Grade-Level Reading Support Center speaks to a group of educators August 3 about the new program "The Kansas Reading Roadmap." Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Educators gathered Thursday to hear more about a new effort aimed at ensuring more low income students can succeed in school.

The Kansas Reading Roadmap works with low income schools, both rural and urban, to increase reading proficiency in the classroom. The focus of Thursday’s conference was to get the educators moving towards the same goal.

Right now fifty schools across the state are taking part in the program.

“What we’re seeing in communities all around the country is, they’re putting a stake in the ground and saying that this is an important issue and we have to tackle some very specific challenges to why so many kids aren’t reading proficiently by the end of 3rd grade,” explained Ron Fairchild, Grade-Level Reading Support Center.

Fairchild said that third grade is an important point for students because that’s where they should transition from learning how to read, to learning to read.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s