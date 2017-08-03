Suspect on the run near Kechi

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A late night police chase ends with the suspect still on the run after taking off on foot near Kechi.

The police chase began near Newton around 8:45 p.m. and ended when the man abandoned the vehicle at 61st street and Woodlawn in Kechi.

Police have not yet located the suspect, William Roberts. Police say Roberts is armed and dangerous. He is 6 foot 1 inches tall, 240 pounds, with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top with black pants.

Police ask residents to be on the look out for Roberts and if you see him to call police immediately.

Roberts is wanted out of Aurora, Colorado in connection to a vehicular assault that left one woman in a coma. He then rammed two squad cars in Dillon, Colorado, leading police on a short chase as well. Law enforcement found his abandoned vehicle in Frisco, Colorado a few days ago, but that was the last any Law enforcement had seen of him until last night.

