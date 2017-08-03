‘Sugar Daddy’ banned from the beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A 73-year-old Florida man has been banned from all Volusia County beaches for six months after he allegedly passed out sexually provocative cards to teenage girls.

The man says he is a father, a grandfather and a widower and admittedly lonely, so he said he walks the beach every day to engage people.

Two weeks ago he said he bought a t-shirt and business cards online as a joke. “Sugar daddy seeking his sugar baby, offering a monthly allowance,” the card read. The shirt said “Accepting application 4A sugar baby.”

The man claims that most of the people he met on the beach thought the shirt and cards were funny.

He also carried bra padding, telling women, including a 16-year-old girl, that he’s looking for a Cinderella to fill it.

Karolina Seaman is the 16-year-old girl’s mother and doesn’t believe that the man’s motives were light-hearted.

“It’s meant to lure girls with the prospect of money, living by the beach, getting to have this fun life,” Seaman said.

Seaman said the man knew her daughter was only 16, but pressed on.

“If you want something go find it in a nursing home. Don’t go to the beach approaching underage girls,” Seaman said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.