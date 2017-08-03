Senate votes to award Bob Dole with Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) – Bob Dole was nominated for the Congressional Gold Medal over a week ago.

Thursday, the Senate unanimously voted to award him the medal.

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts sponsored the legislation and spoke on the floor Thursday before the vote.

“It is abundantly clear that throughout his long service to our country, Bob Dole has embodied the American spirit of leadership determination and serves as one of the most prolific role models both in and outside of politics,” said Sen. Pat Roberts.

The vote will now go to the House, where Kansas Representative Lynn Jenkins put forward similar legislation.

