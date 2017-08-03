Police investigating camera recording inside Wichita theatre bathroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a camera recording inside a Wichita theatre bathroom. On Saturday around 12:30 p.m., police were called to the Palace Theatre in the 500 block of South Ridge.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 30-year-old male employee, who says he observed a small camera in the box office area,” said Officer Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department. “Upon viewing the camera, he saw video of a bathroom inside the Palace.”

The camera was taken by officers, and at least one victim under the age of 18 has been identified in the video. Right now, no arrests have been made, but police have identified a possible suspect.

Police wouldn’t identify the make of the camera due to the investigation. However, police said the Exploited and Missing Child Unit is handling the case.

“One of the things we want to communicate with the public is if you see anything suspicious, especially an electronic device in a bathroom, go ahead and notify the police immediately by calling 911,” said Cruz.

KSN is reaching out to Regal, the owner of the Palace Theatre, for a comment. Look for more information as this story develops on KSN News and KSN.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.