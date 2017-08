DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in serious condition after a vehicle was struck by a train Thursday night.

The accident happened around 7:50 p.m. at Southeast Blvd. (K-15) and 63rd Street.

This story is still developing. We will provide more details as they become available.

KSN has a crew on the way.

