NBC World Series, MAYB Tournament bring tourist dollars to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Big crowds are coming to Wichita.

Championship Week for the NBC World Series is in full swing and tonight, the Mid America Youth Basketball Tournament kicked off at several locations around town.

With those crowds come tourist dollars.

The MAYB Tournament has brought in close to 900 teams from 25 states across the country.

One of those teams, is the Norman Elite, out of Norman, Oklahoma.

“We’ve probably played, just since February, I’d say we’ve probably played in over 25 tournaments,” said Chris McGregor, Elite Head Coach.

Whether it’s teams on the hardwood or the diamond, their presence is being felt right here in Wichita.

Christine Allen is the General Manager for the Hotel at WaterWalk.

Allen says all 88 rooms they have are totally booked Thursday through the end of the weekend.

That includes housing one MAYB team from Colorado, an NBC team from California and all the people who’ve come to see them play.

“We see fans, we see parents and especially with the Kansas Stars playing, we will get fans coming in for that as well,” said Allen.

Down in Old Town at Pumphouse, it is much of the same.

Floor Manager Melina Meinhardt says they’ve seen a steady flow of people.

“We’ve had a couple of the baseball teams come in, they love our onion rings, so before and after the games we’ve seen a few rushes,” said Meinhardt.

Meinhardt says they benefit directly from some of the business the hotels get.

“Whenever they come in, they get 20% of there food items and we have a couple of specialty drinks we give them half price too if they are staying at the hotel,” said Meinhardt.

Whether it’s the hotels or the restaurants, they all agree, the slew of events help show that Wichita is a destination city.

“It’s fantastic for the city, it not only helps hotels but it helps shops, stores, restaurants, it helps everybody,” said Allen.

Hotels and restaurants say they are already preparing for big business next year.

This includes the 2018 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships in the winter and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament next spring.