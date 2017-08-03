KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, August 3, 2017

6:00AM A cold front is working across the state today, it is a slow mover, but it will make it through today. While everyone will get cooler temps today and especially tomorrow NOT everyone will see rain. We are expecting “scattered” showers and some thunderstorms to accompany this front as it makes its way across the state this morning through this afternoon. So before you say, “hey I’m not getting rain at my house!!” Well… to be honest… ya might not get any at all.

5:00AM Tracking some rain and thunder this morning in NC KS. Some brief heavy rain is possible with some of these isolated storms. While no severe weather is anticipated some of these storms can produce gusty winds.