MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Wildcats are ranked 19th in the preseason coaches poll, and bring back several key players from last year’s 9-4 team. So it’s safe to say that the team is pretty confident heading into 2017.

At the same time, this team has its eyes set on a little more than just a top-25 finish. They know if they play to their potential, a Big 12 title and a potential national championship are within the program’s reach.