Kansas kids head to 17th annual Heather’s Camp

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly 100 Kansas kids are heading to the 17th annual Heather’s Camp.

It’s a camp for kids who are blind or visually impaired. Campers will spend four days at the Rock Springs Ranch, a 4H center near Junction City. They will enjoy canoeing, target shooting, rock climbing and other camp favorites.

“Kids who come to our camp, come to a place that is loving and accepting and understanding,” said Krista St-Germain, president, board of directors, Heather’s Camp. “They can forget about their vision loss and they can just be normal kids and it’s life-changing.”

St-Germain said the volunteers who make the camp possible get just as much, if not more, out of it because they come back with hearts that are full, and it changes their lives too.

The camp was founded in memory of Heather Muller. Muller was murdered by the Carr Brothers in December 2010. She was an advocate for children with disabilities.

