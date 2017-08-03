Gorilla celebrates first birthday at zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a big birthday party at the Sedgwick County Zoo Thursday. A pink princess party was held for the zoo’s first ever gorilla baby, Alika.

Alika turned one, and she celebrated with her gorilla family and zoogoers.

The zoo hung streamers and painted boxes and turned them into castles. They even had cupcakes made out of primate biscuit mix, mashed potatoes, pudding, and food coloring.

“This baby is connecting a lot of our guests to gorillas, and hopefully conserve them in the future,” said Danielle Decker, Sedgwick County Zoo keeper.

Zookeepers describe Alika’s birthday as a milestone that will help educate guests about the importance of gorillas in the wild.

A party for a very special gorilla!Video posted in comments. Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Thursday, August 3, 2017

