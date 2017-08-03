Gorilla celebrates first birthday at zoo

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a big birthday party at the Sedgwick County Zoo Thursday. A pink princess party was held for the zoo’s first ever gorilla baby, Alika.

Alika turned one, and she celebrated with her gorilla family and zoogoers.

The zoo hung streamers and painted boxes and turned them into castles. They even had cupcakes made out of primate biscuit mix, mashed potatoes, pudding, and food coloring.

“This baby is connecting a lot of our guests to gorillas, and hopefully conserve them in the future,” said Danielle Decker, Sedgwick County Zoo keeper.

Zookeepers describe Alika’s birthday as a milestone that will help educate guests about the importance of gorillas in the wild.

A party for a very special gorilla!Video posted in comments.

Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Thursday, August 3, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s