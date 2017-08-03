Former Kansas mayor seeks probation for embezzlement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A former Lawrence, Kansas, mayor awaiting sentencing for stealing money from a food pantry while he served as the organization’s executive director is asking a federal judge for probation.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Jeremy Farmer says in court filings in advance of his scheduled Aug. 15 sentencing that he has cooperated with authorities and maintained a steady job. He believes that merits probation instead of prison time.

Farmer pleaded guilty in September of last year to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds.

Farmer resigned from Just Food and his elected seat on the Lawrence City Commission in August 2015 after it was revealed that he had not paid more than $50,000 in federal and state payroll taxes on behalf of the nonprofit Lawrence food agency.

