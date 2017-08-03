Earthquake shakes Oklahoma late Wednesday

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) – The city of Edmond says power has been restored to two electric substations after a magnitude-4.2 earthquake rattled the area.

The city announced on its Twitter page that all customers should have their electric power back. The announcement came more than an hour after the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.4-magnitude was detected about 4 miles east-northeast of Edmond. The USGS later revised the quake down to a magnitude 4.2.

Three lesser tremors shook the Edmond area earlier Wednesday, and two were detected in the area Tuesday night.

