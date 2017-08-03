Convoy of Hope to be held at two Wichita locations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Work is underway to prepare for Wichita’s Convoy of Hope. The event, which provides back-to-school services for the community, will be held Saturday, August 5, at 10 a.m.

The locations are the Bethel Life Center and McAdams Park. Officials are expecting nearly 15,000 people to show up in total at both locations.

Volunteers will pass out shoes, school supplies, give haircuts, and provide your child with immunizations and school physicals.

“We do say, you do not have to have any proof of income. It is open to anyone. What happens is their children do have to be present in order to receive the backpacks and the shoes and stuff like that,” said Stacie Cathcart, Project Hope Director.

Also, there will be a community services tent set up for dads, moms, grandparents and guardians.

For more information on the Convoy of Hope, click here.

