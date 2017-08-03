Convoy of Hope, Partners with Wichita provide care for children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) This Saturday, thousands of people will take part in a major event in Wichita called the Convoy of Hope.

It’s an annual event at Bethel Life Center that has grown so big they’ve added a second location this year, at McAdams Park.

“Can you believe it, we will have two sites this year,” says Executive Director of Convoy of Hope Stacie Cathcart.

Cathcart is ready.

“This year we will be doing back packs full of school supplies, shoes, haircuts, free immunizations, medical and dental screenings, sports physicals, well child physicals,” Cathcart says.

An organization that has been helping to care for thousands of kids over the last several years is anticipating their largest crowd ever.

“We are expecting about 10,000 at our South site at Bethel Life Center and we are expecting four to five thousand here at McAdams Park.”

Cathcart says she saw the need growing in the north side community and says God put it on her heart to open a second site.

And they aren’t the only group helping children in that area.

“I want to welcome everybody as our guests at Tabernacle Church of God in Christ where we are filling the gap!”

If Gail Kratzer can’t make you feel the love maybe the lunches will.

“And they tell me it is mmmm good!”

Her group works with Partners for Wichita to serve lunch every day from noon to one, to help feed children.

With more than 20 percent of children living in a food insecure house in Wichita, the organization feeds more than 800 a day, about 70 a day on the north side.

“We got snacks and milk and food,” says Alex Davemport who was enjoying his lunch and books.

“It helps a lot. Especially around the end of the month,” says one mother Brunta Beach. “I can just bring them here and they can get something to eat and they can go on back home.”

Kratzer says they’ve already fed more in four days than they did last year.

Both Kratzer and Cathcart hope for each bag or stomach they fill, a family changed for the better.

“We hope they leave with what it means to be loved. And want them to realize that they are somebody,” says Kratzer.

Cathcart and the Convoy of Hope crew share the same sentiment.

“We want you to know that you have value in our city and that somebody cares about you,” says Cathcart.

The actual Convoy of Hope event is this Saturday. It is free and no proof of ID or income is required.

But Cathcart says they are desperately in need of 1,500 volunteers and are hosting a volunteer rally at 7 p.m. at the Bethel Life Center on Friday.