Cheney and Hays both move on to NBC World Series Quarterfinals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cheney Diamond Dawgs had already wrapped up a spot in tomorrow’s quarterfinals. But down 2-1 in the eighth inning, they were in danger of their first NBC World Series loss to the San Antonio Angels.

That’s when the Dawgs started to rally, tying the game in the eighth and walking off in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The win is Cheney’s seventh straight at the NBC World Series. They will play the winner of tonight’s late game between Mulvane and Wellington tomorrow night in the late game.

In other NBC World Series action, the Hays Larks outlasted Seattle 3-1 to book their place in tomorrow’s quarterfinals. They’ll play the San Diego Waves in the 3:30 p.m. game. The Kansas Stars will play the Derby Twins in the featured game at 7 p.m., while the Santa Barbara Foresters will play the Everett Merchants in the early game at 1 p.m.

