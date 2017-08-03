Boeing test pilots draw nationwide picture of their plane

Flight path trace on FlightAware.com website shows path of Boeing 787 Dreamliner test flight. (Source: flightaware.com)

SEATTLE, Wash. (KSNW) — A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has finished a flight across the United States leaving a trace of their airplane.

The crew began their flight Wednesday afternoon and landed 18 hours later at 9:38 a.m. PDT Thursday, according to the website, FlightAware.com.

The flight was conducted for testing of the 787’s Rolls-Royce engines.

Spirit Aerosystem’s Wichita facility builds the 787 forward fuselage and engine pylons, according to the company’s 2016 Annual report.

Flight tracking website Flightradar25 tweeted out an animated GIF of the flight showing the planes flight path.

