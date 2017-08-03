Boeing test pilots draw nationwide picture of their plane

SEATTLE, Wash. (KSNW) — A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has finished a flight across the United States leaving a trace of their airplane.

The crew began their flight Wednesday afternoon and landed 18 hours later at 9:38 a.m. PDT Thursday, according to the website, FlightAware.com.

The flight was conducted for testing of the 787’s Rolls-Royce engines.

Spirit Aerosystem’s Wichita facility builds the 787 forward fuselage and engine pylons, according to the company’s 2016 Annual report.

Flight tracking website Flightradar25 tweeted out an animated GIF of the flight showing the planes flight path.

The gif this @BoeingAirplanes 787 drawn with a 787 deserves. Still in the air at https://t.co/ltUSXWvJ2a pic.twitter.com/FOWMsfqYW1 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 3, 2017