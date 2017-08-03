Body of man found in Cowley Co. identified

Related Coverage Authorities to release identity of body found in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found near Arkansas City.

Hector Saul Huinac-Lucas was identified by entering fingerprints into the Automated Fingerprint Identification System.

No signs of trauma were located on the body. A complete autopsy is still being conducted.

Authorities said several attempts were made to contact next of kin and none could be located.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance. If you have any information regarding Hector Saul Huinac-Lucas, contact the sheriff’s office at 620-221-7777 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at 620-441-7777.

