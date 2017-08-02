WPD gathering school supplies and donations for Wichita Children’s Home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is working with the Wichita Children’s Home to make sure that all the kids get new clothes for the start of school.

Since KSN first announced the partnership, people have been dropping off lots of clothing donations.

Wednesday, the Wichita Police Department announced that they are collecting school supplies for the children’s home.

“We appreciate any help we can get from our community and appreciate those that want to come and donate to help the kids out get the supplies they need to be prepared for the upcoming school year,” said Charley Davidson, WPD police officer.

School supplies and heavy-duty backpacks can be dropped off at any of the four patrol substations or at City Hall.

If you have new clothes with the tags still on you can drop them off at KSN at 833 N. Main in Wichita. You can also take donations to the children’s home on E. 27th Street or to the offices of DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers on N Toben, near K-96 and Webb Road.

