Woman crashes into Topeka home after dropping cigarette while driving

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed into a southeast Topeka home.

The incident was reported just after 1:00 p.m. in the 400 block of SE 37th Street, a few blocks east of Kansas Ave.

Topeka police said a woman driving the SUV dropped her cigarette which caused her to take her eyes off the road and drive into the house.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports there were several people inside the home at the time of the crash.

