Wichita shop creates stained glass window for K-State Alumni Center

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been a year in the making. Soon, a 14 foot long, 6 foot tall stained glass window will soon hang in the K-State Alumni Center.

After a campus wide student competition, Marcus Gilbert’s design won $2,500.

Nine artists used more than 8,000 individual pieces of glass to complete the work, but don’t think just because it’s a student project, that it’s any less of an accomplishment.

“We’ve done work for the Smithsonian, the White House, and we worked at the Kansas Cosmosphere, and this is some of the work that is comparable to all of that,” said Randy Rayer, Rayer’s Bearden Stained Glass.

The glass will be installed next week, and a grand unveiling will be held on September 2 before the football game.

