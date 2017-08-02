Upcoming eclipse means no class for Atchison schools

ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNW) – Atchison is a prime location to view the eclipse on August 21. The area will experience over two minutes of darkness during the cosmic coincidence.

That being said, USD 409 public schools in Atchison will be closed for the rare event.

The closing announcement was made via a post to the school district’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

The area is expecting a large number of visitors for the eclipse, creating potential traffic issues.

