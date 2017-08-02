Three suspects sought in Tuesday morning burglary at Walgreens

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department is asking anyone who may have information on a burglary at a local drugstore.

Officers responded to an alarm at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday at Walgreens in the 2100 block of N. Summit St. They found the drive-through pharmacy window broken when they arrived.

Three men were observed on video during the burglary. They left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Security video showed two suspects entering the building after using an object to break the window. They took several containers of medication from the shelves.

This burglary follows a pattern of other similar burglaries and thefts that have occurred throughout the Midwest, including in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, police have learned.

Anyone with any information about this crime or any of the three suspects is asked to call 620-441-4444.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest, at accs.crimestoppersweb.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.