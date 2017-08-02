The Latest: 1 dead, 1 missing after school explosion

Former Minnehaha Academy employees Elizabeth Van Pilsum, left, and Rick Olson, center, react after an explosion at the school Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Minneapolis.Several people are unaccounted for after an explosion and partial building collapse Wednesday at the Minneapolis school, fire officials said. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Authorities say one school staff member is dead and another is missing after a natural gas explosion at a college prep school in Minneapolis.

Fire Chief John Fruetel says one body was found Wednesday after the explosion caused a partial building collapse at Minnehaha Academy. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The fire department says both individuals worked at the school.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the blast was caused by natural gas, and contractors were working on the building at the time. Authorities say seven adults are hospitalized, including three with critical injuries.

Fire crews have spent hours searching through the rubble.

 

