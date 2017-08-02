‘Shocker food pantry’ provides students access to nutrition

Breck Towner (Carly Willis/KSN)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State shockers will now have access to another source of food on campus, thanks to an initiative from Student Government Association and donations from local companies.

The initiative began with founding chairperson Kiah Duggins in the spring of 2015, and continued with chairpersons Grace Sirois and Kyler Sanders. The pantry offers a place on campus for students to go get food and nutrition if they need it.

A survey by SGA revealed 2 in 6 students would use the pantry once a month and 5 in 6 international students would use the pantry once a month. 100 percent of the student population said they would support the pantry.

The Shocker food pantry was formerly housed in the Heskett center and a location in the Fairmount towers. It was then moved to the student government association office, but on Wednesday, SGA relocated the pantry to Grace Wilkie Hall room 103.

“Putting the food locker here just makes sense just because it’s already a student service center,” vice president of SGA Breck Towner said.

“Our hope is to see the space in Grace Wilkie 103 become a resource locker for campus. We want to expand our capabilities to hygiene products and clothing,” Towner said.

