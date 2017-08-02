Royals struggle in Baltimore, lose second-straight to Orioles

Published:
Kansas City Royals' Melky Cabrera walks past teammate Salvador Perez after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Baltimore won 7-2. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Dylan Bundy allowed three hits over a career-high eight innings, newcomer Tim Beckham had two hits and scored twice and the resurgent Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Seth Smith drove in three runs to help the Orioles move within two games of .500 (52-54) for the first time since July 3.

Kansas City will seek to avoid a three-game sweep on Wednesday. The Royals came to town having won 10 of 11, but they’ve only scored three runs in these two games at Camden Yards.

Bundy (10-8) struck out five and walked one. The right-hander had not pitched more than seven innings in any of his previous 34 major league starts.

All three hits Bundy allowed were singles – none after the third inning – and he retired the final 13 batters he faced. The only run he allowed was unearned.

