Police investigating robbery at cell phone store

Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday in east Wichita.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the MetroPCS store in the 2700 block of East Central.

A 30-year-old employee told police that the suspect pushed her, took money from the registers, and fled on food.

The suspect is around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 185 pounds. He had short braids in his hair. He was wearing gray workout pants, a black t-shirt, white sneakers, a red ball cap, and glasses.

If you know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.

