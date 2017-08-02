Milkshake fulfills dying woman’s wish

CLEVELAND (WKYC) – Cleveland Heights native Emily Pomeranz moved to Washington D.C., but always had fond memories of the milkshakes at Tommy’s in Coventry.

As Emily was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was moved to hospice, she had a last dying wish for two things: a Cleveland Indians ball cap and a Tommy’s milkshake.

When Emily’s friend, Sam Klein, went to visit her in hospice a few weeks ago, he asked if she needed anything.

“A Cleveland Indians hat,” was Emily’s first response.

Sam brought her a hat the next day.

With a smile, Emily said, “I wish I could have one more Tommy’s mocha milkshake.”

Knowing that she couldn’t travel to Cleveland, Klein emailed Tommy’s and asked if there was a way to get a milkshake the 375 miles from Coventry Road in Cleveland to Arlington, Virginia.

A few days later, Klein got a call from Tommy Fello, the owner of Tommy’s.

“Yes. We will figure out a way to do this,” he said.

Sure enough, after a little research on shipping and two trips to the UPS office, Fello shipped a carefully packed mocha shake to Emily.

It was something that made everyone smile.

Emily passed away last week, but the kind-hearted actions to bring one last smile to her face will live on.

