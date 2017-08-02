McPherson man plays Pokémon GO to ‘keep mind active’

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Pokémon GO is still going strong more than a year after it burst onto the social scene.

Getting to the top level has become something of a passion for one McPherson man. To Gerry Bley it’s become more than just a game.

“It keeps my mind active and brain working,” said Bley. “My wife thinks I’m addicted. Is it true? I think so.”

Bley said that right now he’s at level 39 and in six months he thinks that he’ll be at level 40, which is the highest level in Pokémon GO.

KSN Chief Photojournalist Scott Dietz followed Bley Wednesday as he sought out to catch more Pokémon. He has Bley’s story in the video above.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.