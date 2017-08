WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Stars got off to another hot start at the NBC World Series, and never looked back en route to an 8-0 win over the Liberal Bee Jays.

Future Hall of Famer Chipper Jones made his NBC World Series debut, and while he got off to a slow start, he made sure to make it a night to remember with a 3-RBI double in the eighth inning. The Stars now move on to Friday’s quarterfinals.