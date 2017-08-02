Kaiser Carlile’s dad: “He was nothing but love”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was on this night two summers ago, nine year old Kaiser Carlile lost his life.

The Liberal boy was hit and killed by a bat, as a player took a warm-up swing during the NBC World Series.

The boy’s initials are still imprinted on the ball field wall, so people will remember the Bee Jays super fan.

Wednesday was just another day at the 83rd NBC World Series, except for Kaiser’s dad, Chad, and the entire Carlile family.

“It feels so, like, long ago, I mean second year now and a lot has changed,” said Carlile.

That day, two years ago, also replays vividly in the mind of Cale O’Donnell.

O’Donnell is the last remaining member of that 2015 Bee Jays team.

He says had just gotten out and was in the dugout when it all happened.

“It seemed like a scary movie, everyone in the stands was really quiet, no one knew really how to react, there was some screams,” said O’Donnell.

However, the tragedy of Kaiser’s death has turned in to triumph in many ways.

After his death, his family donated his organs, essentially donating life to others in need.

“Kaiser helped five different people, we’ve gotten letters from them, don’t know who they are, you know, still, he’s helped five people and when you know he isn’t able to come back, but yet he can save peoples lives, that makes it a lot easier too,” said Carlile.

While Kaiser is gone physically, his memory continues to live on.

“He told me that he wished when he was in college playing baseball he could be as good as me and that’s really the conversation that I remember, him telling me that, and just thinking about today still brings a tear to my eye,” said O’Donnell.

For his Kaiser’s dad, Chad, the pain of not having his son here is eased by the fact that he knows his legacy continues to grow and live on.

“I say it all the time, I couldn’t be more proud of my son, he still today is shining bright in every little aspect,” said Carlile.

Donate Life Kansas was at Lawrence Dumont Stadium throughout the day, trying to bring awareness to organ, eye and tissue donation and its importance.

“We want to honor the fact that he was able to be an organ donor and save the lives of many people through his organ donation,” said Sarah Dolezal, State Team Leader for Donate Life Kansas.

Dolezal says there are currently 122 thousand people across the nation waiting for a life saving transplant.

She says 600 of those people live right here in Kansas.

If you would like to be an organ donor, you can register at http://registerme.org/nbcsaveslives