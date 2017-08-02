Judge dismisses most of Title IX lawsuit against Haskell

By Published:
(Media General photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed most of a Title IX lawsuit against Haskell Indian Nations University.

A women sued Haskell, claiming administrators treated her unfairly and eventually expelled her after she reported being raped by two football players three years ago in a Haskell dorm.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in July. Judge Thomas Marten agreed with attorneys for the university, who had argued that Title IX doesn’t apply to Haskell as it does to other colleges because it is a federal agency operated by the Bureau of Indian Education.

The judge granted the woman’s request to add a Privacy Act claim, which alleges Haskell administrators unlawfully released the woman’s private records during the court proceedings. That claim can proceed in court.

