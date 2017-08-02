Hellickson helps Orioles beat Royals 6-0 for 3-game sweep

Kansas City Royals

BALTIMORE (AP) – Jeremy Hellickson threw seven outstanding innings in his Orioles debut, Caleb Joseph homered and Baltimore beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Playing in his second game with Baltimore, Tim Beckham doubled, tripled and drove in two runs.

The Orioles’ five-game winning streak is their longest since early May, and they now stand just 2 ½ games behind Kansas City for the second AL wild-card slot.

The Royals had won 10 of 11 before coming up flat at Camden Yards, scoring only three runs in 27 innings. They showed their frustration in the ninth inning, when Mike Moustakas was tossed after complaining about a third-strike call and manager Ned Yost was ejected for joining the argument.

Hellickson (1-0), obtained Saturday from Philadelphia, limited Kansas City to five hits, issuing one walk and allowing only one runner to reach third base.

