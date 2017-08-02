Explosion reported at Minneapolis school

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE) – An explosion was reported at a school in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

Pictures from the scene show that the middle of Minnehaha Academy is gone.

According to KARE-TV, school officials say all students have been accounted for. There were people in the gymnasium at the time of the explosion, according to authorities.

