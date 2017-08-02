Ex-Lawrence orchestra conductor pleads in sex crime case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A prize-winning orchestral conductor has pleaded no contest to crimes involving a 15-year-old.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Carlos Espinosa-Machado previously worked in Kansas and Missouri but is currently employed by Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina.

He pleaded Tuesday in Douglas County Court to indecent liberties with a child and furnishing alcohol to a minor, both felonies. Prosecutors said the crimes were committed in Eudora.

He currently is an assistant professor of visual and performing arts and a symphony orchestra director at Elizabeth City State University.

Espinosa-Machado previously an assistant conductor at the University of Kansas, and worked for the Kansas City Medical Arts Symphony, Philharmonia of Greater Kansas City and the Taneycomo Festival Orchestra in Branson, Missouri.

Espinosa-Machado’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

