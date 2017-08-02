737 fuselage part of new Exploration Place exhibit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new theater is aiming to get visitors into the cockpit and make them feel like they’re taking to the sky.

The 737 fuselage theater is the newest attraction coming to the Exploration Place.

It will be a part of the new Design Build Fly exhibit and is being built from a decommissioned Southwest Airlines 737-500.

Visitors will be able to sit in real airplane seats and get a firsthand look at the aviation industry.

“We manufacture, we design, we fly and that’s what this exhibit is all about. It’s about walking into an aircraft plant and experiencing what happens to make an airplane come together,” said Christina Bluml, Exploration Place.

Design Build Fly is set to open officially December 2 of this year.

