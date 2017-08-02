360 degree video shows cockpit during B-29 Doc flight

By Published: Updated:
The nonprofit group Doc's Friends posted a 360 degree video of the cockpit and flight deck of the historic aircraft August 2. Only a select few have had the chance to fly the bomber. Photo courtesy Doc's Friends

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Now you can take a look from the pilot’s seat of the historic B-29 Doc.

The nonprofit group Doc’s Friends posted a 360 degree video to their Facebook page and online that gives you a view from the cockpit.

The video was taken during the B-29 bomber’s flight during the Oshkosh Air Show. It’s a view that only a lucky and skilled few have had the opportunity to experience.

Enjoy the experience by watching the video here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s