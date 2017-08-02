360 degree video shows cockpit during B-29 Doc flight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Now you can take a look from the pilot’s seat of the historic B-29 Doc.

The nonprofit group Doc’s Friends posted a 360 degree video to their Facebook page and online that gives you a view from the cockpit.

The video was taken during the B-29 bomber’s flight during the Oshkosh Air Show. It’s a view that only a lucky and skilled few have had the opportunity to experience.

Enjoy the experience by watching the video here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.