Wichita police: 284 gambling machines seized in citywide raid

Photo of an illegal gambling machine seized by the Wichita Police Department. (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said Tuesday that 284 gambling machines were seized in a citywide raid last week Thursday.

The raid led to 14 search warrants served on multiple businesses.

Photo of an illegal gambling machine seized by the Wichita Police Department. (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

“Out of that, four arrests were made. Two arrests were made for gambling and two for unrelated warrants,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

In total, the department said they have seized 500 machines in the last year. Chief Ramsay said the raid of gambling machines in the past has led to a decrease in crimes. He expects the same outcome this time.

“For example, in these 10 involved establishments, hundreds of crimes were reported in the immediate area over the last year,” said Ramsay. “Information has been obtained of armed robberies, burglaries, and vandalism occurring at these locations that were never reported to police due to the fear of us learning about the illegal activities occurring inside.”

As for businesses thinking about purchasing a gambling machine, it is illegal according to Kansas law.

“These are illegal, they are illegal statewide. Moving forward, the message should be clear, don’t put these in your businesses and don’t go play these,” said District Attorney Marc Bennett.

The police department worked in partnership with the Kansas Gaming and Racing Commission and the 18th Judicial Office of the District Attorney.

