WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a truck overturned at the eastbound K-96 ramp to Kellogg. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper tweeted that all traffic has been diverted to 127th Street Exit.

On Sunday, a truck overturned on the ramp at the same location.

